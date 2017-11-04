Brian Scalabrine Savagely Rips Paul George After Missed Three Vs. Celtics

Brian Scalabrine might’ve not been the greatest NBA player we’ve ever seen, but the Boston Celtics broadcaster certainly is lethal behind the microphone.

During the fourth quarter of the Celtics thrilling 101-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Thunder forward Paul George missed a clutch 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining in the game. And Scal apparently thought this was the perfect time to crack a joke about George’s Gatorade commercials.

Here’s the play and call from Friday night:

Brian Scalabrine: "Paul George only makes those in the Gatorade commercials." pic.twitter.com/rNZk88uNS7 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 4, 2017

Here’s one of George’s Gatorade commercials that Scal is referring to:

Listen, Scalabrine obviously was just poking fun at George.

Because, as his career line of 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game proves, George is much more than a commercial star. Scalabrine, meanwhile, averaged just 3.1 points per gave over his 11-year career.

