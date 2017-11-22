Broncos Name Paxton Lynch Starter, Because Why Not At This Point?

The Denver Broncos, running out of options, will use Week 12 to see if the future is at quarterback.

The Broncos on Wednesday morning announced Paxton Lynch will be under center Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. It’s the third different starting quarterback used by Denver this season.

It will be his first appearance of the season and the third start of his young career after Denver took him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Lynch had little success in three appearances last season, completing just 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception.

The Broncos did win two of the three games in which Lynch appeared last season, but that team was operating at a much higher level than the 2017 Broncos. Denver has seen its playoff chances all but disappear before its eyes, and it’s now on Lynch to try and put an end to a six-game losing streak. The move to Lynch also comes two days after Denver fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

The Broncos have received subpar quarterback play all season from Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler who combined to complete just 58.8 percent of their passes with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a passer rating of 73.2.

Denver sits in last place in the AFC West with a 3-7 record.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images