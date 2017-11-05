Bruce Cassidy Asks For Early Assertiveness, Energy From Young Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been troubled by slow starts this season, but that might have something to do with the team’s relatively young roster.

The B’s allowed two-first period goals to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, which proved to be the difference in their 3-2 loss at TD Garden

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy noted young players’ tendency to let the game develop rather than come out aggressive from the get-go. Moving forward, Cassidy expects more experience to help alleviate this issue.

