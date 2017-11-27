Bruce Cassidy Laments ‘Flat’ Effort In Bruins’ 4-2 Loss To Oilers

The Boston Bruins saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Sunday when they fell 4-2 to the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston appeared to lack energy throughout to contest, as they squandered an early 1-0 lead and were unable to rally in the third period against a struggling Oilers squad.

Tuukka Rask stopped 31 of 34 shots in his first start in 11 days, but that wasn’t enough to overcome a low-intensity effort in front of him.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lamented the B’s “flat” effort in the loss, and he noted that games like this often come down to “one more save or one more goal.”

To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images