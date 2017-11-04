Bruins’ Brad Marchand Missing From Practice But Not Expected To Miss Time

The Boston Bruins squeaked by the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday when they beat the expansion team 2-1 at TD Garden.

The B’s have suffered a glut of early-season injuries, and another notable name appeared as a non-participant in Friday’s practice — Brad Marchand.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy, however, said it’s nothing serious, and that the Bruins just wanted to give Marchand the day off since he’s been logging so much ice time.

To hear more from Friday’s practice, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.