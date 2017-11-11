Bruins ‘Competed Hard’ On Defensive End In Overtime Loss To Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins held a good offensive team in the Toronto Maple Leafs to one goal for 59 minutes Friday night.

Boston led 2-1 late in the third period when James van Riemsdyk ripped a shot past Anton Khudobin with a minute remaining in the game.

The Maple Leafs would go on to defeat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime thanks to Patrick Marleau’s game-winning goal.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was disappointed by the outcome but believes there was plenty of positives in the performance.

