Bruins Extend Point Streak To Six Games With 2-1 Win Over Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to six straight games with a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at TD Garden.

A third-period goal by Sean Kuraly was the difference for the Bruins, who ended up splitting the season series with the NHL’s newest expansion team.

Check out Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s postgame interview in the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images