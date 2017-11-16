Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Forward Danton Heinen Shows Great Patience To Score Vs. Ducks

by on Wed, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:58PM
Danton Heinen waited for his opportunity and was rewarded for his patience Tuesday night at Honda Center.

The Boston Bruins forward showed great patience by waiting for Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson to commit and go down to the ice, leaving the upper portion of the net wide open. Heinen lifted a backhand shot past Gibson to tie the score 1-1 in the second period.

For a breakdown of Heinen’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images

