Bruins Forward Danton Heinen Shows Great Patience To Score Vs. Ducks

Danton Heinen waited for his opportunity and was rewarded for his patience Tuesday night at Honda Center.

The Boston Bruins forward showed great patience by waiting for Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson to commit and go down to the ice, leaving the upper portion of the net wide open. Heinen lifted a backhand shot past Gibson to tie the score 1-1 in the second period.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images