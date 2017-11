The New Jersey Devils were expected to finish near the bottom of the NHL standings this season, but the young team has played very well and enters Tuesday tied atop the Metropolitan Division with a 12-5-3 record.

They host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, when the B’s will hope to finish their road trip with a third straight win.

For more on the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.