Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Shows Off Sniping Ability With Sweet Goal Vs. Devils

by on Wed, Nov 22, 2017 at 10:31PM
527

The Boston Bruins need goal scorers, and rookie winger Jake DeBrusk is up to the task.

During the first period of the B’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, DeBrusk fired the puck past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider for his fifth goal of the season. On the play, the 21-year-old showcased the breakway speed and shooting ability that made him a first-round draft pick.

To see DeBrusk’s clutch goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team