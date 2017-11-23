Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Shows Off Sniping Ability With Sweet Goal Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins need goal scorers, and rookie winger Jake DeBrusk is up to the task.

During the first period of the B’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, DeBrusk fired the puck past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider for his fifth goal of the season. On the play, the 21-year-old showcased the breakway speed and shooting ability that made him a first-round draft pick.

To see DeBrusk’s clutch goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images