The Boston Bruins have a three-game win streak for the first time this season after defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday.

It closes a road trip that saw the B’s go 3-1-0 to pick up much-needed points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images