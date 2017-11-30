Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand, David Backes’ Returns Provide Immediate Impact

BOSTON — The injury bug has not been kind to the Boston Bruins in 2017, but Wednesday marked the important returns of Brad Marchand and David Backes.

And from puck drop, each of their presence on the ice was palpable.

Within the first two minutes of the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, both players had already registered a shot on net. Entering Wednesday, Marchand had missed the previous six games — and eight of the last 10 — with an undisclosed injury. Backes had not played the last 12 games following surgery on his colon. Both players, however, felt that they were well-suited to fit seamlessly back into the fold.

“I felt good,” Marchand said. “Played a lot, felt comfortable, didn’t feel like I missed a beat, I think I was just so excited to get back and get into it. Also pucks were bouncing the right way at times too, which is what you need.”

Added Backes, “I think I felt better than I expected to feel. (When you have) four weeks off 20-something games into the season, and everyone is hitting their stride, trying to catch up from 10 days sitting around not doing anything is a bit of a challenge. But that’s a credit to the training staff here.”

Throughout the game, Backes’ much-missed net-front presence was in peak form, as he created some chaos in front of the net and made space by way of bodying Lightning skaters.

In Marchand’s case, he had the second assist in both of the Bruins’ first period goals. His quickness with the puck and ability to make plays in small areas helped keep the B’s offense dynamic. At the same time, his composure with the puck helped the Bruins control possession against a Lightning team that has played much of their season in the offensive end.

With those returns in mind, when the game concluded, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was in a particularly jovial mood given he finished a game without losing any players to injury.

“Speaking of injuries, we didn’t have any tonight, so we’ll have 10 extra minutes to talk about the game,” Cassidy quipped when asked about players returning to the lineup.

Cassidy had to lean on both players quite a bit, especially Marchand as the Bruins’ lead was reduced to one goal. Marchand finished the night 22:09 minutes of ice time, with Backes compiling 18:58.

“I thought (Marchand) was real good, played a lot of minutes, situation dictated that, wasn’t how we drew it up. But he’s certainly capable of it,” Cassidy said. “I like Backes, he’s physical, you could tell there was a little rust, which we expected, but just having his presence out there (was positive).”

The chemistry Marchand has built up over time with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron was apparent from the beginning. The trio picked right back up where they had left off.

And even when the 29-year-old was playing alongside those other than his linemates, he fit in just fine, best represented by his assist on Riley Nash’s first period goal.

“Our line was clicking pretty well,” Marchand said. “So that makes it a lot easier when we’re rolling like that.”

The underlying theme, however, is that injuries are still pervasive on the Bruins roster. Anders Bjork and David Krejci were both scratched due to injury, while others like Adam McQuaid will be gone for a longer time. Regardless of who is on the ice for the Bruins, however, a night like Wednesday where they go out and beat the top team in the league is certainly a step in the right direction.

Moreover, it’s a positive glimpse into the future if they can eventually dress a largely injury-free roster.

“I think considering the guys that have been out, and how very little we’ve had our whole team this year — if we have at all — we’re sitting alright,” Marchand said. “There’s no excuses, regardless we have to win games and find ways to win. … But when we get our whole team back and are healthy, we’re going to be good.”

Other Notes

— Ryan Spooner also played after missing Sunday’s game against Edmonton after re-aggravating his groin injury. He had 10:11 of ice time and contributed an assist.

— Possibly the most important thing for the Bruins Wednesday was their ability to outshoot the Lightning. They finished the first period outshooting the Bolts 19-5, then 32-12 in the second before finishing the game 36-21.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.