Bruins Overcome Injuries As Depth Shines In 5-3 Win Over Wild

by on Mon, Nov 6, 2017 at 11:30PM
The Boston Bruins are dealing with injuries to several key players right now, highlighted by the absences of veteran forwards Brad Marchand, David Backes and David Krejci.

The B’s overcame these injuries against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at TD Garden thanks to their depth. Boston’s bottom-six forwards played a gritty physical game and even helped set up a few goals in a 5-3 win.

