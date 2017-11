The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead into their first intermission against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, and they did so thanks to their passive play.

The B’s kept their puck pursuit under control, didn’t chase the action and were able to keep their penalties under control during the first frame.

NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down the B’s solid play in the first period in the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images