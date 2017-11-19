Bruins’ Penalty Kill Leads To Goal For Jake DeBrusk Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins created offense with their defense Saturday night.

Boston was down a man late in the first period against the San Jose Sharks, but the Bruins’ penalty kill stood tall and Charlie McAvoy chipped the puck out of the B’s defensive zone as the Sharks’ power play ended. As the puck skated down the ice, Jake DeBrusk took off after it.

The Bruins’ winger raced down the ice, corraled the loose puck and smoked it past Sharks netminder Aaron Dell.

To see the break down of the sequence, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images