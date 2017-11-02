Bruins Place David Backes On IR, Make Corresponding Roster Move

The Boston Bruins officially placed forward David Backes on injured reserve Thursday, general manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release.

The B’s also recalled forward Austin Czarnik from Providence on an emergency basis.

The moves come one day after Bruins team doctor Dr. David Finn revealed in an update issued by the organization that Backes, who’s been dealing with diverticulitis, would undergo surgery on Thursday to remove a portion of his colon. The expected recovery time, according to Finn, is approximately eight weeks.

Backes missed the Bruins’ first five games this season before returning Oct. 19 and playing in Boston’s next five contests. The 33-year-old registered an assist and won 24 of 48 faceoffs upon returning.

Czarnik leads Providence in scoring with four goals and six assists for 10 points in five games. The 24-year-old has skated in two games with Boston so far this season after appearing in 49 games with the big club last season, tallying five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

