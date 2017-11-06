Bruins Place David Krejci On IR, Recall Goaltender From Providence

The Boston Bruins are having a hard time getting (and staying) healthy this season.

The Bruins announced Monday that forward David Krejci has been placed on injured reserve. Krejci has missed Boston’s last six games with an upper body injury and now will be sidelined for at least another week.

Krejci, who’s expected to be reevaluated next Monday before the Bruins embark on a three-game West Coast trip, has appeared in six games this season, totaling one goal and five assists. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 19.

The Bruins have recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from Providence on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old netminder owns a 4-2 record, 2.51 goals against average and .907 save percentage in six games with Providence this season.

