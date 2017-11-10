Bruins Prepare For Crucial Back-To-Back Games Vs. Rival Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins’ roster has been ravaged by injuries this season, and their November schedule isn’t doing the team any favors.

The B’s have a tough stretch the rest of the month with games against many playoff-caliber opponents. It begins Friday and Saturday with a back-to-back set versus the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who occupy second place in the Atlantic Division.

