DCU Save of the Day

Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Stonewalls Wild’s Mikael Granlund On Penalty Shot

by on Mon, Nov 6, 2017 at 10:16PM
389

The Minnesota Wild had a golden opportunity to cut into the Boston Bruins’ lead Monday night at TD Garden, but Tuukka Rask denied the visiting club in impressive fashion.

With the Wild trailing by two in the third period, Mikael Granlund was awarded a penalty shot with a chance to get Minnesota right back in the game. But Rask denied the attempt, which proved to be one of his biggest saves in the Bruins’ 5-3 win.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team