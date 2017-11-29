Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins host the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Wednesday night in the latest edition of NBC’s “Wednesday Night Rivalry.”

These teams haven’t met in the playoffs since the B’s defeated the Bolts in Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference final, but matchups between them tend to be physical and very exciting, so fans should be in for a treat Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

