Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Win Battles In Front Of Net As Riley Nash Puts B’s Up 1-0 Vs. Vegas

by on Thu, Nov 2, 2017 at 9:04PM
2,431

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night thanks to their work in front of the net.

Boston won physical and puck battles in and around the Vegas crease, and that allowed B’s forward Riley Nash to jam home a loose puck to put his team on top in the second period.

For a breakdown of the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team