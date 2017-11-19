Bruins Wrap: Anton Khudobin, Jake DeBrusk Lead Boston Past Sharks 3-1

There’s a first time for everything.

The Boston Bruins had yet to win two consecutive games during the 2017-18 season, but they did just that Saturday night.

Fresh off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Bruins went to San Jose and defeated the Sharks 3-1 to finish their California swing with a 2-1-0 record.

Jake DeBrusk’s aggressiveness led to two first period goals for the Bruins, one by Peter Cehlarik and one by DeBrusk as the B’s led 2-1 after one.

Anton Khudobin did the rest. Boston’s netminder saved 36 of 37 shots in what was a second consecutive stellar performance on the road trip.

The Bruins improved to 8-7-4 with the win, while the Sharks fell to 10-8-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

FRANTIC FIRST

There was plenty of action early in San Jose.

A minute into the action the Bruins were passing the puck in their defensive zone when Brandon Carlo turned the puck over. The puck found Joe Thornton who appeared to sneak a shot past Khudobin to put the Sharks up 1-0 just a minute into the game.

The Bruins would challenge the goal, however, and the officials ruled that Jonas Donskoi knocked the puck in with his glove.

Here's the goal-that-got-away by the Sharks. Bruins catch a break early in this one. pic.twitter.com/5T4LW7lnjA — NESN (@NESN) November 19, 2017

San Jose wouldn’t stay down for long, though. Timo Meier beat Khudobin at the 4:50 mark in the first to give the Sharks the early lead.

Timo Meier with the slick feed by Danny O'Regan. Fantastic body positioning and stick-work by the shifty center to find Timo for the quick shot. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/PvzbRepy8y — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) November 19, 2017

But the Bruins answered quickly, as Cehlarik cleaned up DeBrusk’s shot attempt to score his first NHL goal and tie the game.

Peter Cehlarik’s first NHL goal ties it up 1-1 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/clQZFauA1U — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 19, 2017

And DeBrusk would get on the board shortly after. After Charlie McAvoy chipped the puck out of Boston’s defensive end to finish a penalty kill, the young winger raced down the ice to corral the puck and put it past Aaron Dell to give Boston a 2-1 lead at the 10:46 mark in the first period.

Jake DeBrusk turns on the jets and beats Aaron Dell, 2-1 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ZvTjW4ra8S — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 19, 2017

CRISP SECOND

The Bruins settled in during the second period and outplayed the Sharks for much of the frame.

Boston outshot San Jose 9-8 in the period, but it was more about the work that Khudobin did between the pipes. The B’s netminder played well Thursday in the win over the Los Angeles Kings and continued to stymy the opposition Saturday.

The defense clamped down on the Sharks, as Boston blocked 15 shots through two periods and Khudobin had saved 24 of 25 shots.

SURVIVING THE PENALTY

Boston continued to hold its one-goal lead halfway through the third period when both Thornton and Sean Kuraly were sent to the box. The 4-on-4 quickly turned into a 4-on-3, though, as Kevan Miller was sent to box for hooking.

The Sharks, however, weren’t able to score on the 4-on-3, as the B’s penalty kill blocked two shots in front of Khudobin. San Jose continued to assault the net during their power play, but Khudobin stopped numerous shots to keep the score at 2-1 with seven minutes to play.

SEPARATION

After surviving the Sharks’ onslaught, the Bruins put the game to rest.

At the 14:09 mark in the final period, Miller flew up the left side with the puck and shuffled it to Danton Heinen who poked the puck past Dell to give Boston a 3-1 lead.

Kevan Miller goes end to end and Danton Heinen buries his pass, 3-1 #NHLBruins late in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/UAccOBFChe — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 19, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Wednesday when they face the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images