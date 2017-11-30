Bruins Wrap: Boston Staves Off Lightning Comeback For 3-2 Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered Wednesday night’s nationally televised game against the Bruins in Boston with the NHL’s best record, but they left TD Garden empty-handed.

The Bolts did well to come back from a 3-0 deficit with a couple of goals, but Tampa Bay wasn’t able to find an equalizer as the Bruins held on for a 3-2 victory.

Boston improves to 11-8-4 with the win, while the Lightning drop to 17-6-2.

Here’s how it all went down.

WELCOME BACK

Brad Marchand, David Backes and Ryan Spooner all returned to the lineup after battling injuries.

FIRST BLOOD

The Bruins struck first at 7:27 of the opening period when defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored his third goal of the season.

The goal initially was waved off due to goalie interference, but the play was reviewed and the goal was allowed.

Can’t believe this was even called goalie interference in the first place, but at least it was overturned pic.twitter.com/Gx6jZ2UiQH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

David Pastrnak and Marchand picked up assists on the goal.

The Bruins kept attacking all period, and with eight minutes remaining, they held a 12-3 edge in shots on goal.

Riley Nash doubled Boston’s lead with a goal at 17:13 of the first period. It was his second goal of the season. Danton Heinen and Marchand earned assists on the score.

The Bruins led 19-5 in shots on goal at the first intermission.

POURING IT ON

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug increased his team’s lead to 3-0 with a goal at 5:59 of the second period. Spooner and McAvoy assisted on the tally.

Lightning basically standing still on a 4v4…not great. Krug with the one-timer to make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/6IKnqCHx0U — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

Krug was drilled into the boards shortly before the goal.

Paquette’s hit on Krug pic.twitter.com/4q37GrQ0lm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

LIGHTNING GET ONE BACK

Tampa Bay finally got on the scoreboard when defenseman Andrej Sustr’s shot from the point found its way through net-front traffic and past B’s goalie Tuukka Rask. Braydon Coburn and Chris Kunitz got assists on the goal.

KEEPING IT CLOSE

The Lightning got within 3-2 on an early third-period goal by Steven Stamkos. It came on the power play, and increased his league-leading scoring total to 37 points. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev earned assists on the tally.

Great puck movement on the power play and Stamkos finishes with the one-timer pic.twitter.com/oP858SU6La — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

Stamkos now has a goal in five straight games versus the B’s.

HOLDING ON

The Bruins, and Rask, held on late to prevent the Lightning from forcing overtime. Rask finished with 18 saves on 20 shots.

UP NEXT

The Bruins travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

