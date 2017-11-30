Bruins Wrap: Boston Staves Off Lightning Comeback For 3-2 Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered Wednesday night’s nationally televised game against the Bruins in Boston with the NHL’s best record, but they left TD Garden empty-handed.
The Bolts did well to come back from a 3-0 deficit with a couple of goals, but Tampa Bay wasn’t able to find an equalizer as the Bruins held on for a 3-2 victory.
Boston improves to 11-8-4 with the win, while the Lightning drop to 17-6-2.
Here’s how it all went down.
WELCOME BACK
Brad Marchand, David Backes and Ryan Spooner all returned to the lineup after battling injuries.
FIRST BLOOD
The Bruins struck first at 7:27 of the opening period when defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored his third goal of the season.
The goal initially was waved off due to goalie interference, but the play was reviewed and the goal was allowed.
David Pastrnak and Marchand picked up assists on the goal.
The Bruins kept attacking all period, and with eight minutes remaining, they held a 12-3 edge in shots on goal.
Riley Nash doubled Boston’s lead with a goal at 17:13 of the first period. It was his second goal of the season. Danton Heinen and Marchand earned assists on the score.
The Bruins led 19-5 in shots on goal at the first intermission.
POURING IT ON
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug increased his team’s lead to 3-0 with a goal at 5:59 of the second period. Spooner and McAvoy assisted on the tally.
Krug was drilled into the boards shortly before the goal.
LIGHTNING GET ONE BACK
Tampa Bay finally got on the scoreboard when defenseman Andrej Sustr’s shot from the point found its way through net-front traffic and past B’s goalie Tuukka Rask. Braydon Coburn and Chris Kunitz got assists on the goal.
KEEPING IT CLOSE
The Lightning got within 3-2 on an early third-period goal by Steven Stamkos. It came on the power play, and increased his league-leading scoring total to 37 points. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev earned assists on the tally.
Stamkos now has a goal in five straight games versus the B’s.
HOLDING ON
The Bruins, and Rask, held on late to prevent the Lightning from forcing overtime. Rask finished with 18 saves on 20 shots.
UP NEXT
The Bruins travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP