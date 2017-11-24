Bruins Wrap: Anton Khudobin Carries Bruins To Victory Against Penguins

The final score might have been closer than the Boston Bruins would have liked, but the B’s dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins en route to their fourth consecutive win Friday.

The Bruins beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions 4-3 in regulation, largely on the back of Anton Khudobin, who again got the start over Tuukka Rask. Khudobin finished the game with a .850 save percentage, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced.

Boston picked up steam early at TD Garden, netting two goals and outshooting the Pens 14-3 in the first period. And although Pittsburgh clawed their way back in the second, consistent pressure from the Bruins offense saw the B’s come out on top.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 10-7-4, while the Penguins dropped to 11-11-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

YOUNG PLAYMAKERS

The Bruins headed into the locker room after the first period leading by two goals, thanks to strong efforts by two of their youngest players.

After Pittsburgh turned over the puck in the slot, Jake Debrusk gained separation from the defense before dishing the puck to David Krejci, who was left alone on the far side. Krejci let the puck go without hesitation to put the Bruins up 1-0.

A little toe-drag before the sauce – well played, @JDebrusk. The @NHLBruins are off to a good start in the @Discover Thanksgiving Showdown. pic.twitter.com/prHIZOARwU — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2017

Later in the first, Charlie McAvoy pinched down the right wing boards to keep the puck in the Bruins’ offensive zone. And after getting by Carl Hagelin, McAvoy carried the puck below the goal until he found a passing lane and fed Sean Kuraly in the high slot.

MATT GRZELCYK NETS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL

Pittsburgh cut the Bruins lead to one goal early in the second period, but it wouldn’t remain that way for long.

Grzelcyk, making his second NHL start, was in the right place at the right time to record the first goal of his career. The 23-year-old was all alone at the top of the left circle, allowing him to bury the puck after Krejci fanned on a shot from the right wing.

TO BE A GOAL, OR NOT TO BE A GOAL?

With under three minutes remaining in the second, Sidney Crosby seemingly had been robbed of a goal by a trigger-happy ref, but that ultimately wasn’t the case.

Crosby scored just as a ref was blowing the play dead because he no longer could see the puck, which was resting on the black of Anton Khudobin’s jersey. But after conferring for a few minutes, the officials ruled that the goal was good.

THAT'S A GOAL, FOLKS IT'S A TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/v3zP6Krc0X — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 24, 2017

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy immediately challenged the call, forcing the refs to spend more time mulling over the split-second play. They ultimately decided the ruling on the ice would stand, costing Boston its time out, but it didn’t matter much.

By the time play resumed, more than five minutes had passed, destroying any momentum the Penguins would have gained from the tying goal.

COME FOR THE TURKEY, STAY FOR THE PASTA

The Bruins were under heavy pressure for much of the third period. But it mattered not, as David Pastrnak scored the only goal of the period.

Pastrnak got behind the Penguins’ defense, and received a great pass from Riley Nash before netting the game-winner. Check out this sweet finish:

David Pastrnak beats Matt Murray all alone to put the #NHLBruins back up 4-3 pic.twitter.com/qVP1Ydm6uL — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 24, 2017

The goal was Pasta’s 11th of the season, most on the Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return to the ice Sunday at TD Garden to take on the Edmonton Oilers, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images