Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Apparently Has Bizarre Nickname In China

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born to have a nickname, perhaps more than any athlete playing in the United States right now.

But the “Greek Freak” apparently isn’t the only nickname the Milwaukee Bucks star forward has.

In China, Antetokounmpo has a nickname that is hilarious practical, albeit definitely less creative than its western counterpart. Watch the 22-year-old learn his Chinese identity in the video below:

“Letter Bro?”

OK, it’s not bad, though it certainly doesn’t roll of the tongue as smoothly as Greek Freak. Personally, we’re still holding out hope that “Anteto-whatever” catches on.

However, if Antetokounmpo keeps playing like he has been, it might not be like before everyone refers him solely as “MVP.”

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images