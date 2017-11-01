Bucks’ Jason Kidd Bestows Interesting Nickname Upon Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has the utmost respect of one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd had all sorts of praise for the reigning MVP before his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Kidd clearly appreciates Westbrook’s on-court mentality, which he expressed in a comparison to another legendary athlete.

“He is the (Mike) Tyson of basketball,” Kidd said, as transcribed by ESPN. “When the jump ball (goes up), he is coming as Tyson did (in getting) off the stool. When the bell rings, he’s coming for you. Whenever he’s on the floor, he plays at one speed, and that’s fast and hard. He’s a little different in that case that he’s probably the only (No.) 1, and then I would put (at) 1B in that same category John Wall. Just that speed of coming at you every time you’re on the floor. There is no kind of walking the ball up; they are coming at you and causing problems.”

Westbrook was his usual self against the Bucks, posting 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Thunder’s 110-91 win. Judging from his compliment, we have a feeling Kidd wasn’t very surprised to see Westbrook post a near-triple double.

Kidd might not have wanted to pump his own players’ tires, but Milwaukee certainly has a Tyson-like player as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing like a man possessed this season, and there’s a good chance the Greek Freak will be a strong candidate for this season’s MVP Award.

