Cam Newton Offers Hilarious Theory On Tom Brady’s Remarkable Longevity

Seemingly every Sunday this fall, football fans have found themselves asking the same question: How is Tom Brady still doing it?

The New England Patriots quarterback has been playing at an MVP level through the first half of the 2017 campaign, which is quite the feat considering he turned 40 in August.

Brady has expounded on what’s gone into his longevity. He maintains a rigorous diet, he’s a fitness freak and his love for the game is unmatched. But one of TB12’s fellow NFL signal-callers offers a different theory on how the five-time Super Bowl champion has excelled throughout his 18-year career.

“He may be Benjamin Button,” Cam Newton said during his press conference, as transcribed by NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus. “He looks like a GQ model. Golly, I see no gray. I look at (Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson), and he’s full of gray already.”

If you aren’t familiar with Newton’s reference, “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button” is a short story, which was later adapted into a film in 2008, about a man who ages in reverse. So if Cam’s theory is correct, the Patriots won’t have to worry about finding Brady’s replacement for quite some time.

While Newton’s supposition is a bit far-fetched, the Carolina Panthers QB is just like the rest of us, trying to figure out how Brady still is thrashing defenses on a week-to-week basis.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images