Cam Newton Questions Kelvin Benjamin Trade With Strong Instagram Post

Cam Newton was not happy to see his favorite target go.

The Carolina Panthers shocked the football world Tuesday when they dealt wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a pair of 2018 draft picks.

A number of Panthers players immediately took to social media to express their displeasure with the trade, including longtime team captain Thomas Davis. Newton joined the party shortly after the deal was announced as well.

šömëthįñgš ÿöü wįll NËVËR üñdërštâñd❗️ DÅMN į M1$$ MŸ DØGš❗️ #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

In case you’re having trouble making out the caption, the Panthers QB writes, “Some things you will never understand! Damn I miss my dogs.” The photo also features Joe Webb, who was released by Carolina in early September and promptly joined, you guessed it, the Bills.

Newton has every right to be upset about the trade. The Panthers have played the bulk of the season without tight end Greg Olsen, who has been sidelined with a broken foot. Benjamin’s departure further weakens Carolina’s receiving corps, which is cause for concern for a team in the thick of a division race.

Cam should at least be able to understand the trade, however. Benjamin is set to become a free agent after this season, and according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it was unlikely the team was going to bring back the fourth-year wideout.

Ex-#Panthers GM Dave Gettlemen wanted to extend Kelvin Benjamin. The new regime did not. With a murky future, Benjamin lands in perfect spot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2017

As the old saying goes, business is business.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images