Camogie, Women’s Version Of Hurling, Plants Roots In Worcester, Mass.

Fans at Fenway Park will get an up-close-and-personal look at hurling Sunday, but the ancient Irish sport takes many forms.

Among hurling’s many offshoots is Camogie, which features almost identical rules as hurling but is played predominately by women. Camogie is spreading in popularity in the United States, and there’s a team right here in Massachusetts: The Worcester GAA Club.

To hear the club’s story, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

The Fenway Hurling Classic takes place Sunday, Nov.19 at 12:30 p.m. ET.