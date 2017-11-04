Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby Has Shined In Matchups Against Bruins

Braden Holtby appears to have the Boston Bruins’ number.

The Washington Capitals goalie has dazzled over the course of his career against the B’s, owning an 11-2 record with a 1.80 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.

Tuukka Rask, on the other hand, doesn’t feature a similar level of success against the Caps. The Bruins goalie has a career 1-9-5 record against Washington with a 3.07 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bruins-Capitals tilt at TD Garden, NESN’s Andy Brickley broke down the Vezina Trophy-winning goalie matchup. Hear what he had to say in the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images