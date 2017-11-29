Carmelo Anthony Addresses Thunder’s Struggles With Hilarious Jab At Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling, but it’s nothing that one of their star players isn’t used to.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony was asked if he’s been a part of a team that struggled to meet expectations. And in hilariously candid fashion, Anthony delivered one of the best soundbites of the NBA season.

Carmelo Anthony was asked if has ever played on a team that’s struggled to meet expectations: “You watch the last couple seasons?” pic.twitter.com/hdqv13G4cg — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 28, 2017

Well played, Melo.

Anthony, of course, is referring to the underwhelming final seasons of his New York Knicks career. The 2016-17 campaign, in particular, was a nightmare in New York, as the team finished with a brutal 31-51 record.

The Thunder, who finished sixth in the Western Conference last season, were expected to make a considerable jump after adding Anthony and Paul George in the offseason. OKC has yet to put things together, though, as it currently owns an 8-11 record.

Anthony certainly is hoping the Thunder don’t receive the unfortunate fate he grew all too accustomed to in the Big Apple.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images