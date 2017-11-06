Carmelo Anthony Ejected After Quite Possibly Worst Call Of NBA Season

We have a leader in the clubhouse for the worst call of the NBA season, and it’s one that probably won’t be usurped anytime soon.

Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder were understandably puzzled after the swingman was ejected Sunday night vs. the Portland Trail Blazers for what officials deemed a flagrant 2 foul. Anthony appeared to score and be fouled when he attacked the rim and scored despite contact from Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic.

However, after conferring together, officials called Anthony for the foul, apparently for … well, we’re still not entirely sure.

There obviously was contact, and Anthony did elbow Nurkic in the face, but it sure seemed like incidental contact. Certainly par for the course in a play at the rim. And to say it fits the definition of a flagrant 2 — “unnecessary and excessive” or “unsportsmanlike” — is a stretch.

“I didn’t see the replay, so I’m trusting the officials,” Thunder head coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the game, per The Associated Press. “But I’ve never seen in my entire life a guy get an ‘and-one’ and then get thrown out of the game. That’s something the league or the officials need to handle.

“If you’re standing right there, I don’t know how you don’t see that. They take away two points and the ‘and-one’ and throw him out? That doesn’t seem right.”

OKC could have used Anthony, too. Portland held on to win 103-99.

