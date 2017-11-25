Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Fires Back At Notion That Kyrie Irving Is More Clutch

Kyrie Irving has been sensational for the Boston Celtics this season, to say the least.

But don’t let Uncle Drew’s play cause you to forget how great Isaiah Thomas was during his time in Boston.

ESPN reporter Chris Forsberg recently published an article about how clutch Irving has been since joining the C’s, and compared his crunch-time numbers to those of Thomas. No harm, no foul. However, the headline on ESPN.com read, “Isaiah who? Why Kyrie Irving is Boston’s new king of clutch time.” Assuming Thomas would have something to say about this, Twitter user Zach Pisani tweeted the photo at the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.

Thomas took the bait, and offered this response:

Hahahaha I’m happy Kyrie playing well & they doing good. Don’t disrespect with the Isaiah who tho.. You knows damn well who I am and what I’ve done! https://t.co/5jD3qJRzVi — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 25, 2017

Say what you want about Thomas and all he’s said since being traded to the Cavs, but it’s tough to argue with him here.

As far as the notion that Irving is more clutch than Thomas, it’s way to early to make that comparison, but the C’s star is starting to build an impressive resume.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images