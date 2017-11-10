Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Apparently Is Serious ‘Overwatch,’ ‘LoL’ Gamer

Think you know Gordon Hayward? Well, think again.

The Boston Celtics forward is one of the one of the best forward in basketball, but, as it turns out, he’s also one of the more hardcore gamers in the NBA. In a Rolling Stone interview done before Hayward suffered his gruesome leg injury, the Celtics star showed off his impressive gamer setup, and talked about his passion for video games.

Watch Hayward talk about “Overwatch,” “League of Legends,” “Halo” and more in the video below:

Personally, we want to know which “Halo” game Hayward won tournaments in. Because if it was “Halo 2,” then we have a new level of respect for the 27-year-old.

Also, saying you’re the best “LoL” player in the NBA is a pretty bold claim, but one we hope Hayward gets the chance to back up at some point.

As for his “Overwatch” prowess, perhaps Hayward will get so good at the game during his injury rehab that Boston’s new Overwatch League Team will give him a look.