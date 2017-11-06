Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Is Shooting From Chair Just Weeks After Surgery

Gordon Hayward probably won’t take the court for the Boston Celtics again this season, but he’s going to make sure his jump shot remains pure.

The Celtics star forward suffered a gruesome ankle, lower leg injury on opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward, however, already is back in the gym getting shots up less than a month after surgery.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge tweeted a photo Sunday of the Butler product shooting from a chair at the teams’ practice facility to show fans the star is working hard during his rehab.

It’s not surprising that the 2017 All-Star already is in the gym, as Hayward asked Celtics coach Brad Stevens for a basketball prior to undergoing successful surgery on his dislocated ankle and fractured tibia.

Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics in the offseason.

