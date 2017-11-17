Celtics Hilariously Respond On Twitter To Charles Barkley’s Halftime Rant

The adage “he who laughs last, laughs loudest” is fitting for the Boston Celtics a day after their 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors.

During halftime of Thursday night’s showdown at TD Garden, Hall of Fame forward and TNT analyst Charles Barkley lambasted the Celtics as they trailed in the game.

The Celtics, of course, turned things around, erasing a 17-point deficit en route to victory. And on Friday afternoon, the Celtics’ official Twitter account responded to Barkley’s comments in appropriate fashion.

We still love you, Chuck 😂 pic.twitter.com/V8yZZdW6VY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2017

Looks like the Celtics might be standing alone in their forgiveness, however, as most of the replies to the tweet are from Boston fans still livid with Barkley’s hot take.

Chuck has a little over a month to rethink his opinion on the C’s, who play their next game on TNT on Dec. 21 against the New York Knicks.

Thumbnail Photo Via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images