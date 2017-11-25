Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Won’t Play Vs. Pacers After Attending Friend’s Funeral

If the Boston Celtics are going to beat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, they’ll have to do so without Jaylen Brown.

The star guard traveled to Marietta, Ga., on Saturday morning to attend the funeral of his friend Trevin Steede, according to ESPN. Brown hoped to rejoin his teammates in Indiana, but the Celtics on Saturday announced he stayed in Atlanta and won’t play against the Pacers.

Jaylen Brown stayed in Atlanta today, he will not play tonight in Indiana — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2017

Steede passed away Nov. 15, and Brown played the very next day, scoring 22 points in the Celtics’ win over the Golden State Warriors. The 21-year-old dedicated the performance to Steede, who just a few weeks earlier shared a video of the two friends playing one-on-one.

Boston also will be without the services of Marcus Morris, who stayed in Boston because of his sore knee.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images