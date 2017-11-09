Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Dazzles Lakers With Unreal Ball-Handling, Leads To Layup

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving continues to show why he’s the best dribbler in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics point guard, who put on a ball-handling exhibition Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, dazzled the rival Los Angeles Lakers with silky-smooth dribbling in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

Even after losing the ball, Irving still managed to retrieve it and fake out two Lakers, which opened up a driving lane to the basket.

The Celtics led 33-16 at the end of the first quarter.

