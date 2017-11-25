Celtics Notes: Boston Finally Gets Blowout Win It’s Been Looking For

The Boston Celtics’ 16-game win streak was impressive, and no one can take it away from them.

But even the most die-hard Green Teamers had to admit that many of the wins were far closer and tougher than they needed to me.

Boston emerged from TD Garden on Friday with a 118-103 win over the Orlando Magic in a game that really wasn’t that close. The Celtics held a lead near or at 30 points for much of the game, and it wasn’t until a sloppy, bench-heavy fourth quarter that the Magic came within shouting distance.

This type of blowout win was much-needed, as Boston’s previous eight victories all came by 11 points or less. Sure, close, nail-biting wins build character and are exciting, but every once in a while a team needs to fire on all cylinders, emasculate their opponent and rest their stars. And that’s just what the Celtics did.

Marcus Morris was the only member of the starting-five who saw the floor in the fourth quarter. And that could pay huge dividends, as the the Celtics are set to travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Saturday.

While the starters played huge roles in the C’s getting out to such a big lead (Kyrie Irving had 30 points through three quarters), the bench also deserves a ton of credit. Led by Terry Rozier’s career-high 23 points, the Celtics’ reserves combined for a season-high 49.

Lessening the blow of back-to-backs is one of the biggest benefits of blowout wins. But, considering Boston only has 14 back-to-backs this season, that’s not the primary huge concern.

What’s more important is that the team realizes it has the ability dominate throughout the whole game, not just in the final five minutes.

Here are some other notes from Celtics-Magic:

— Longtime Celtics play-by-play broadcaster Mike Gorman turned 70 Friday.

— The C’s debuted their black jerseys, and Brad Stevens really didn’t care.

Brad Stevens unmoved by Boston debuting black jerseys vs. Magic. "I don’t really pay attention to our uniform colors unless we’re throwing it to the wrong team over and over.” Celtics by jersey this year: Green: 11-2

White: 5-1 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) November 24, 2017

— Fans in attendance at TD Garden were given this poster:

Posters celebrating the Celtics young stars at TD Garden. #HouseParty pic.twitter.com/P4G59e9kH9 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) November 24, 2017

— To say the Celtics’ bench outdid itself in the first half against the Magic would be a huge understatement.

The #Celtics bench averages 28.6 points per game this season. Tonight, they got 27 at the half. Second unit took a long, hard look in the mirror and were like … pic.twitter.com/W26uKb5t12 — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 25, 2017

— So Isaiah Thomas had this to say:

Hahahaha I’m happy Kyrie playing well & they doing good. Don’t disrespect with the Isaiah who tho.. You knows damn well who I am and what I’ve done! https://t.co/5jD3qJRzVi — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 25, 2017

— Daniel Theis, who’s emerged as a fan-favorite, didn’t see the floor Friday.

.@Celtics forward Daniel Theis did not play tonight because head coach Brad Stevens wanted to get minutes for Guerschon Yabusele who has not played much lately. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 25, 2017

— Here’s an update on Morris and his sore knee:

Marcus Morris will not travel with the #Celtics to Indiana tomorrow, says head coach Brad Stevens. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 25, 2017

— Saturday night’s game against the Pacers will represent just the second back-to-back for Boston this season. The Celtics will have just 14 back-to-backs this year, after having between 17 and 20 each of the last five seasons.

