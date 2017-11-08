Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will renew the best rivalry in the history of the NBA when they meet Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The C’s sit atop the league standings at 9-2, and they’ve won nine straight games. The Lakers, meanwhile, are 5-5 and playing a bit better than expected. This game also is the first regular-season meeting between Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who were the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the 2017 NBA draft.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Celtics online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images