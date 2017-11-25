Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Win-Streak Hangover With Big Win Over Magic

After seeing the Boston Celtics’ 16-game win streak come to an end Wednesday against the Miami Heat, many wondered if the C’s would suffer from an emotional hangover Friday.

Well, you can put those worries to rest.

Boston throttled the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden, emerging with a 118-103 victory. And while the defense once again was stout, it was the offense that benefited from a much-needed explosion.

The Celtics had five players in double-figures: Kyrie Irving (30), Terry Rozier (career-high 23), Jaylen Brown (13), Jayson Tatum (11) and Aron Baynes (12). Al Horford led the Celts with 10 assists, and Baynes topped the team with 11 rebounds.

Furthermore, the offense perhaps was the most crisp it’s been all season, as the Celtics shot 42-for-91 (46.2 percent) on 27 assists, and the much-maligned bench scored a season-high 49 points. All of those numbers would’ve been even more impressive if it weren’t for an ugly fourth quarter.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 17-3 on the season, while the Magic dropped to 8-11.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Al Horford

FAST START… FINALLY

The Celtics have gotten off to rough starts in too many games lately, but that certainly wasn’t the case Friday.

The C’s hung 40 on the Magic in the first quarter, the most they’ve scored in the first frame all season. Brown led the charge with 10 points including two 3-pointers, but he wasn’t alone, as the Celts shot 68 percent from the field and drained seven of 12 3-pointers. Horford was in the middle of everything, as he scored three points and have seven assists.

This impressive play from Marcus Smart and Baynes punctuated an electric first quarter:

The C’s finished the first frame with a 40-26 lead.

BENCH COMES UP BIG

Boston didn’t let up in the second quarter, as it expanded its lead to 26 and held a 73-47 advantage at halftime.

And while the starters certainly had their moments, it was the bench who stole the show in the second frame. And that was much-needed, as the C’s bench has played poorly recently.

Rozier had a great second quarter, as he scored eight points including two 3-pointers. Semi Ojeleye chipped in five points, including a sorely needed three, and Baynes scored six.

In the end though, it was Irving who really brought the Garden crowd to its feet, thanks to moves like this:

Kyrie Irving ladies and gentleman. pic.twitter.com/VnkTsWv4f8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2017

Irving led all scorers with 17 points at the break.

The Celtics shot 28-for-49 in the first half, good for 57.1 percent. Oh, and they did so with 21 assists.

26 points is the largest halftime lead for the Celtics since October 29, 2014 vs the Nets #CelticsTalk — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 25, 2017

ALL ABOUT KYRIE

If the Magic were going to make a comeback, they needed a big third quarter.

Irving, however, made sure that didn’t happen.

The star point guard, who was showered with “M.V.P.” chants throughout the night, scored 13 points in the third, including two 3-pointers. And as Irving so often does, he made regular contributions to the highlight reel.

Boston closed the third quarter leading 99-69, thanks in no small part to Irving’s 30 points.

GARBAGE-TIME LETDOWN

You know the game’s in hand when Guerschon Yabusele starts the fourth quarter.

Except one problem: The Magic didn’t go down without a fight.

Orlando came out firing in the fourth, as it opened the frame on a 19-5 run to lower the Celtics lead to 16, and eventually shrunk it all the way to 14. But it was too little, too late, and the Celtics eventually prevailed with a 15-point victory.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Say what you want about Smart’s shooting woes, but you can’t argue with plays like this:

UP NEXT

The Celtics head back on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

