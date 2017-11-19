Celtics Wrap: Boston Shakes Off Sluggish Start To Down Hawks 110-99

One day the Boston Celtics will meet a deficit they can’t come back from, but Saturday was not that day.

The Celtics once again found themselves down by double digits, as they trailed the Atlanta Hawks by 16 points early at Phillips Arena.

Boston, however, would circle the wagons. The Celtics cut the lead to six by halftime, and Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum exploded in the second half to push Boston to a 110-99 win and extend the C’s winning streak to 15.

Irving led the Celtics with 30 points, while Brown added 27 and Tatum chipped in with 14. Marcus Morris (14 points) and Marcus Smart (10 points) also scored in double digits.

The Celtics improved to 15-2 with the win, while the Hawks fell to 3-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Al Horford

HOT START FOR THE HAWKS

Long winning streaks often end in blowout losses, and it certainly appeared the Celtics were headed for that during the first quarter. Atlanta used a 13-0 run to help it take a 15-point lead after the opening stanza.

Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 11 points, while Taurean Prince added eight. Irving paced the C’s with eight points in the quarter.

THE MIGHT OF MARCUS

With the C’s trailing by double digits entering the second quarter, Boston’s bench and Morris went to work trimming the Hawks’ lead to six with six minutes to play. Morris and Smart scored 17 straight points for the Celtics during the second-quarter run.

Boston and Atlanta traded blows during the final six minutes of the first half, but the C’s were unable to grab the lead as the Hawks took a 50-44 lead into the break.

Dennis Schroder and Bazemore each scored 11 in the half for Atlanta, while Irving led the Celtics will 11 of his own. Brown and Morris scored 10 each for Boston.

SURGING AHEAD

Once again the Celtics were able to dig themselves out of a huge hole.

The Hawks held Boston at bay until the seven-minute mark of the third quarter. Trailing by three, Irving blew down the lane and finished at the rim to cut the lead to one. After Prince answered with a layup of his own, Brown splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 65.

Then Tatum stole the ball from Prince, kicked it ahead to Irving, who found Brown for another trey to give the C’s their first lead since early in the first quarter.

While Brown got the C’s the lead, Tatum made sure they finished the quarter on top. Each time the Hawks pulled even with Boston in the third, the Duke product was there to put the Celtics back on top.

After Atlanta tied the game at 70, Tatum knocked down a 3-pointer.

With the C’s lead cut to one, Tatum blew past a defender and threw down a monster dunk.

Then he went coast-to-coast for a thunderous jam plus the foul.

Boston led 80-77 after three quarters thanks to its two young stars.

CELTICS CLOSE IT OUT

Atlanta continued to give the Celtics fits in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks took a one-point lead with seven minutes to play.

But it was all Boston from that point forward.

Horford drilled a hook shot, and Brown followed with a nifty and-1 layup. After the Hawks cut the lead to four, Irving buried a 3-pointer to push it to seven.

The Hawks wouldn’t get closer than six for the rest of the game, as the C’s capped off their 15th straight win.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GAME

Send it in, Jayson!

