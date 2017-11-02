Celtics Wrap: Hot Shooting Helps Boston Beat Kings, Extend Win Streak To Six

The Boston Celtics started the season 0-2 and lost prized free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward for the whole campaign because of an injury. Since then, the C’s have been on fire.

Boston upped its win streak to an NBA-best six games with a 113-86 win over the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics were paced by Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown, who each scored 22 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics improved to 6-2 with the victory, while the Kings fell to 1-7.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

HOT START

The Celtics hit their first five shots of the game and finished the stanza shooting 9-for-18 from the floor. They led the Kings 27-24 after 12 minutes. Brown (12 points) and Irving (seven points) led the offense for Boston. Brown, in particular, shined in the first quarter. The second-year swingman shot 4-for-4 from the field and hit both of his 3-point attempts. He was aggressive in looking for his shot, and it paid off.

Sacramento stayed right with Boston the entire period. Veterans Zach Randolph (nine points) and George Hill (seven points) were most effective for the Kings.

BENCH STEPS UP

The Celtics’ bench increased the lead by going on an 11-0 run early in the second quarter. Baskets by Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis paved the way for Boston to go up by 10 with 7:47 remaining in the half.

Tatum, who’s been anchoring the second unit of late despite starting every game this season, poured in seven second-quarter points. Theis finished the half with six points and seven rebounds, while Marcus Smart added six assists and a steal off the bench.

Boston led 58-45 at the half. The Celtics shot 51.2 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc and 91 percent from the foul line through two quarters.

KEEP ATTACKING

The Celtics’ domination only intensified in the third quarter. Boston grew its lead to 89-60 thanks to Irving and Brown heating up in the frame. Irving scored 22 points through 36 minutes, and so did Brown, who hit a career-high five 3-point shots. The 2016 No. 3 overall draft pick finished 7-for-8 from the field, including a 5-for-6 mark from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Brown had his 3rd 20-point game of the season. He had just 1 in 78 games last year. And this one got cut short due to an ankle tweak. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 2, 2017

SEAL THE DEAL

The Celtics emptied the bench for the final 12 minutes. Five bench players played 10 or more minutes, and every single player who was active entered the game.

Rozier (12 points), Ojeleye (11 points) and Theis (10 points) scored double-digits in a reserve role.

Boston won the game with hot shooting and rebounding. They hit 17 of 41 3-point shots and went 15-for-17 from the line. The Celtics also out-rebounded the Kings 52-26.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

Brown usually throws down one good dunk per game.

Jaylen Brown wants to get in on #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes too! Don't miss this vicious dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/4lVP3jdo3e — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2017

UP NEXT

The Celtics begin a three-game road trip Friday night in Oklahoma City with a matchup against the Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images