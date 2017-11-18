NFL

Chad Johnson Totally Wipes Out While Trying To Skateboard With Cigar

Let’s just say Chad Johnson won’t be an unlockable character in a “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” game anytime soon.

For reasons unknown, the former NFL wide receiver has been on a cigar-filled Instagram rampage recently. That’s good for his followers, because one of Johnson’s many posts in Atlanta on Friday featured the 39-year-old trying to skateboard with — you guessed it — a cigar in his mouth.

And while his attempt starts out promising, it ultimately ends in hilarious fashion. Check this out:

I didn’t drop my cigar though 🤷🏿‍♂️

Wipeout! You lose, Ochocinco.

Man, what a total yard sale from the six-time Pro-Bowler. He probably should keep off the skateboards if he ever wants to return to the NFL.

