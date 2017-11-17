Charles Barkley’s Celtics Analysis Couldn’t Have Been Any More Wrong

Not everyone is terribly impressed with the Boston Celtics this season.

Take Charles Barkley, for instance. Prior to the Celtics’ 92-88 win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night — which extended Boston’s winning streak to 14 games — Barkley made it abundantly clear he still doesn’t view the C’s as a legitimate NBA title contender.

Chuck's hot take on the Celtics …Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vGAsMKwPn8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017

OK, so fine. Not a lot of people expected the Celtics to beat the Warriors on Thursday night. But after a half of basketball in which the Celtics made a late run to make it close by halftime, Barkley had to be at least a little what impressed, right?

Nah.

From the halftime show:

"They would not be favored in the Eastern Conference… I'm not sure they can beat Toronto or Washington." – Chuck on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l7W06SrNsh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017

And we all know what happened next. The Celtics used a 17-0 run in the second half to come from behind and win, holding the Warriors to 88 points (which is below 94 points, mind you) to improve their record to an NBA-best 14-2.

Only then, apparently, Barkley was able to give Boston some credit.

Barkley just did a 180 — admitted he was wrong about the #Celtics and said Kyrie is MVP so far. pic.twitter.com/LAg66Elp1V — Mike Dynon (@MikeDynon) November 17, 2017

The season is still very much young, but the Celtics keep winning games and winning over doubters in the process.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Images