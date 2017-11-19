Chase Elliott Says It’s Been ‘Great Honor’ Continuing No. 24 Legacy

The theme of Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 is lasts. But not only with regards to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick’s final start as full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

The 267-lap race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will also be the last time Chase Elliott wheels the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. So ahead of the race, Elliott posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Jeff Gordon, saying that “it’s been a great honor” to sport the iconic numbers for the last two years.

Took this photo in January of 2015, the day we announced I was going to drive the 24 the next year. It’s been a great honor to carry those numbers the past two years, and I sure would love to end it on a high note tonight. For one more day… #2the4ront A post shared by Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott24) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Although Elliott will still race for HMS in 2018, he will drive a new No. 9, the same number his Hall of Fame father, Bill Elliott, drove during his career. Hendrick will drove the No. 5 from its three-car lineup, and Kasey Kahne’s replacement, William Bryon, instead will drive the No. 24.

