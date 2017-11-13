Chevrolet Debuts 755-Horsepower Corvette ZR1 In Flashy ‘Sebring Orange’

Chevrolet finally has removed the camouflage from the new track-focused Corvette.

Chevy unveiled the 2019 Corvette ZR1 on Monday at the Dubai International Motor Show, sporting a not so subtle Sebring Orange paint job — which garnered nearly as much attention as the car’s horsepower figure.

Chevy fitted the Corvette’s 6.2-liter V-8 with a new LT5 supercharger, which gives the ZR1 a power output of 755 horsepower and a 210-mph top speed. The Z06, for perspective, currently is the fastest Corvette you can buy, and produces 650 horsepower.

The ZR1, which goes on sale spring 2019, will be offered with a choice of two aero packages: “Low Wing” and “High Wing.”

The “Low Wing” features a small trunk-mounted rear wing that allows the car to achieve its top speed — though its still generates 70 percent more downforce than the standard Z06. The second aero package unsurprisingly includes a large two-way adjustable rear wing, which produces 60 percent more downforce than a Z06 with the optional performance pack.

To add the “High Wing” aero kit, customers must opt for the ZTK Performance Package that includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires, specially tuned magnetic ride-control and a front splitter with carbon fiber end plates.

All photos via Chevrolet