Chris Long Gives Heartfelt Explanation For Recent Charitable Efforts

Chris Long isn’t just a football player.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has grabbed a number of headlines this season, mostly for his efforts off the field. Long has made considerable effort to give back to the community, including donating all 16 of his game checks this season to fund scholarships and provide for charities.

Long made an appearance on “The Ellen Show” on Friday to discuss his philanthropic contributions. The 10-year NFL veteran cited his parents as his inspiration to give back, but he also explained how community work fills the emotional gap that his profession cannot.

“Football for me, while it’s fun, I don’t get the fulfillment out of that alone, so selfishly the charity stuff makes me feel good, makes me feel like I’m not just playing ball, I’m doing something bigger than that,” Long said.

Ellen clearly admired Long’s work, as she teamed up with Cheerios to donate $30,000 to Long’s Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign, which strives for educational equity and opportunity in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia, the three cities long has called home in his NFL career.

And how about how awesome and generous @TheEllenShow and @cheerios are for gifting our initiative $30k. That money will go a long way!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 10, 2017

Long is a perfect example of a person who understands the power of their platform and is using it for the greater good.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images