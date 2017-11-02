Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan Celebrates Astros’ World Series Win During NBA Game

You can’t Houston out of DeAndre Jordan.

The Los Angeles Clippers center celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series Game 7 win Wednesday night during his team’s NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jordan, a Houston native, was near the Clippers’ bench at Staples Center in Los Angeles, when the Astros confirmed their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles and claimed their first World Series title in team history.

Houston native DeAndre Jordan got the news from the sideline 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a3v31pQ1U6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 2, 2017

Jordan exclaimed “Astros Motherf—er” within earshot of several fans, who undoubtedly were rooting for the Dodgers. He didn’t seem to care, though. The Clippers went on to beat the Mavs 119-98, and he destined to go home with his best-ever case of baseball fever.

