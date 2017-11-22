Cole Pearn Left Mark On Homestead After Winning NASCAR Championship

Furniture Row Racing’s Cole Pearn made his mark on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. But he apparently made another kind of mark on Homestead itself.

Pearn posted a picture Wednesday that shows him standing next to another FRR employee atop the banking at the track taking the “most satisfying pee” of his life.

Took some editing but this was the most satisfying pee I have every taken. Sorry for messing up your groove @KyleLarsonRacin pic.twitter.com/B2MNRQi3et — Cole Pearn (@colepearn) November 22, 2017

It was nice of Pearn to apologize for leaving a puddle in the groove that Kyle Larson called home throughout the entire Ford EcoBoost 400, but he apparently didn’t mind.

Haha extra grip for next year! Thank you — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) November 22, 2017

As a Canadian in a predominantly American sport, Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief, did the unthinkable in 2017 by leading the small Colorado-based team to its first Cup championship. What’s more, he made a race-winning strategy call at Watkins Glen International while mourning the unexpected death of his best friend.